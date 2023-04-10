Dodgers vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:44 AM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Monday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (5-5) versus the San Francisco Giants (4-5) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 7-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on April 10.
The Dodgers will call on Julio Urias (2-0) against the Giants and Logan Webb (0-2).
Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 7, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have been favorites in 10 games this season and won five (50%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 5-4, a 55.6% win rate, when favored by -155 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 60.8% chance to win.
- Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 60.
- The Dodgers have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 4
|Rockies
|W 5-2
|Julio Urías vs German Márquez
|April 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Dustin May vs Merrill Kelly
|April 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Clayton Kershaw vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 12-8
|Noah Syndergaard vs Zach Davies
|April 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 11-6
|Michael Grove vs Ryne Nelson
|April 10
|@ Giants
|-
|Julio Urías vs Logan Webb
|April 11
|@ Giants
|-
|Dustin May vs Alex Wood
|April 12
|@ Giants
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Alex Cobb
|April 14
|Cubs
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Justin Steele
|April 15
|Cubs
|-
|Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
|April 16
|Cubs
|-
|Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.