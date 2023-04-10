Monday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (5-5) versus the San Francisco Giants (4-5) at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 7-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET on April 10.

The Dodgers will call on Julio Urias (2-0) against the Giants and Logan Webb (0-2).

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 7, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 10 games this season and won five (50%) of those contests.

Los Angeles has a record of 5-4, a 55.6% win rate, when favored by -155 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 60.8% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 60.

The Dodgers have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule