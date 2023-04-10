On Monday, David Peralta (coming off going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .174 with a double and a walk.
  • Peralta has picked up a hit in three games this year (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Peralta has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Giants will look to Webb (0-2) in his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 81st in ERA (6.55), 60th in WHIP (1.364), and ninth in K/9 (13.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.