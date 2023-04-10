On Monday, David Peralta (coming off going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .174 with a double and a walk.

Peralta has picked up a hit in three games this year (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.

In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Peralta has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has not scored a run this year.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

