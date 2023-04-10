David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, David Peralta (coming off going 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Webb. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .174 with a double and a walk.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in three games this year (37.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Peralta has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this year.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|4
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Giants will look to Webb (0-2) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 81st in ERA (6.55), 60th in WHIP (1.364), and ninth in K/9 (13.1).
