The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chris Taylor, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Logan Webb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has two home runs and two walks while hitting .125.

In three of seven games this season, Taylor got a hit, but only one each time.

He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this year, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings