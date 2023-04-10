Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Giants - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chris Taylor, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has two home runs and two walks while hitting .125.
- In three of seven games this season, Taylor got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this year, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow 13 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Webb (0-2) gets the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 81st in ERA (6.55), 61st in WHIP (1.364), and ninth in K/9 (13.1).
