The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chris Taylor, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Monday at 9:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has two home runs and two walks while hitting .125.
  • In three of seven games this season, Taylor got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of seven games played this year, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings

  • The Giants pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).
  • Giants pitchers combine to allow 13 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
  • Webb (0-2) gets the start for the Giants, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 81st in ERA (6.55), 61st in WHIP (1.364), and ninth in K/9 (13.1).
