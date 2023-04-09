Will Smith -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on April 9 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is hitting .370 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
  • Smith will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with three homers during his last games.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in 42.9% of his games in 2023 (three of seven), and 9.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In five games this season (71.4%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (42.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In six of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks' 5.19 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 18 total home runs at a rate of two per game (second-most in the league).
  • Nelson (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
