Will Smith -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on April 9 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .370 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Smith will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with three homers during his last games.

Smith has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit twice.

He has hit a long ball in 42.9% of his games in 2023 (three of seven), and 9.1% of his trips to the dish.

In five games this season (71.4%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (42.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In six of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings