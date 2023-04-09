Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Will Smith -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on April 9 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .370 with three doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Smith will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 with three homers during his last games.
- Smith has gotten a hit in all seven games this year, with more than one hit twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 42.9% of his games in 2023 (three of seven), and 9.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In five games this season (71.4%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (42.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In six of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Diamondbacks' 5.19 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 18 total home runs at a rate of two per game (second-most in the league).
- Nelson (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
