On Sunday, Mookie Betts (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts has four doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .258.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 107th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 72nd in slugging.
  • In seven of nine games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Betts has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.19).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, two per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will look to Nelson (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
