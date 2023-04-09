Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Mookie Betts (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has four doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .258.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 107th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 72nd in slugging.
- In seven of nine games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Betts has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.19).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, two per game).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Nelson (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
