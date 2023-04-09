On Sunday, Mookie Betts (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has four doubles, a home run and seven walks while hitting .258.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 107th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 72nd in slugging.

In seven of nine games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Betts has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run six times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings