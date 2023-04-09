The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: BSAZ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has a home run and five walks while batting .129.

Muncy has had a base hit in three of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Muncy has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In five of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings