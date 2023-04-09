Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has a home run and five walks while batting .129.
- Muncy has had a base hit in three of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In five of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a clip of two per game (second-most in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
