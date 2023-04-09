The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 1-for-5 with an RBI last time in action, take on Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has a home run and five walks while batting .129.
  • Muncy has had a base hit in three of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Muncy has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In five of eight games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a clip of two per game (second-most in baseball).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Nelson (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.