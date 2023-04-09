LeBron James Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Jazz - April 9
LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.
We're going to examine James' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.
LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Jazz
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|25.5
|28.8
|22.6
|Rebounds
|7.5
|8.3
|7.8
|Assists
|6.5
|6.8
|6
|PRA
|39.5
|43.9
|36.4
|PR
|--
|37.1
|30.4
|3PM
|2.5
|2.1
|1.6
LeBron James Insights vs. the Jazz
- This season, LeBron James has made 11 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 17.2% of his team's total makes.
- James is averaging 6.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.
- The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.8 possessions per contest.
- The Jazz are the 24th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 117.9 points per game.
- On the glass, the Jazz are ranked 16th in the NBA, conceding 43.4 rebounds per game.
- Giving up 24.9 assists per game, the Jazz are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.
- Allowing 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Jazz are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.
LeBron James vs. the Jazz
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/4/2023
|38
|37
|5
|6
|3
|1
|1
|11/4/2022
|34
|17
|10
|8
|0
|1
|0
