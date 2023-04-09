LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers hit the court versus the Utah Jazz at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, a 121-107 win versus the Suns, James totaled 16 points, six rebounds and six assists.

We're going to examine James' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 28.8 22.6 Rebounds 7.5 8.3 7.8 Assists 6.5 6.8 6 PRA 39.5 43.9 36.4 PR -- 37.1 30.4 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.6



LeBron James Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, LeBron James has made 11 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 17.2% of his team's total makes.

James is averaging 6.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.8 possessions per contest.

The Jazz are the 24th-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 117.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Jazz are ranked 16th in the NBA, conceding 43.4 rebounds per game.

Giving up 24.9 assists per game, the Jazz are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 12.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Jazz are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

LeBron James vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 38 37 5 6 3 1 1 11/4/2022 34 17 10 8 0 1 0

