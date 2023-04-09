Anthony Davis is a player to watch when the Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) and the Utah Jazz (37-44) go head to head at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Jazz

Game Day: Sunday, April 9

Sunday, April 9 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Lakers defeated the Suns on Friday, 121-107. Their leading scorer was D'Angelo Russell with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Angelo Russell 24 3 3 0 0 6 Austin Reaves 22 0 5 1 0 1 Malik Beasley 21 2 2 2 0 4

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis posts 26.1 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 56.4% from the field.

LeBron James puts up 28.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the floor and 31.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt puts up a team-leading 7.5 rebounds per contest. He is also averaging 7.9 points and 2.4 assists, shooting 54.4% from the field.

Malik Beasley is averaging 12.7 points, 1.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 26.2 12.5 3 1.1 1.8 0.1 Austin Reaves 20.6 3.5 6.1 0.3 0 1.6 LeBron James 16.6 5.5 4.3 0.5 0.5 1.3 D'Angelo Russell 11.8 1.6 4 0.4 0.4 2 Dennis Schroder 10.3 2.3 3.6 0.7 0.3 0.9

