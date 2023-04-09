The Utah Jazz (37-44) play the Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) at Crypto.com Arena on April 9, 2023.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

Lakers Stats Insights

  • This season, the Lakers have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Jazz's opponents have hit.
  • Los Angeles has a 32-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.
  • The 117 points per game the Lakers score are just 0.9 fewer points than the Jazz allow (117.9).
  • Los Angeles is 31-8 when scoring more than 117.9 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively the Lakers have played worse at home this year, posting 116.8 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game on the road.
  • Los Angeles cedes 113.7 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 119.4 on the road.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, the Lakers have played better at home this year, sinking 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Dennis Schroder Questionable Neck

