The Utah Jazz (37-44) play the Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) at Crypto.com Arena on April 9, 2023.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Jazz's opponents have hit.

Los Angeles has a 32-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.

The 117 points per game the Lakers score are just 0.9 fewer points than the Jazz allow (117.9).

Los Angeles is 31-8 when scoring more than 117.9 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Lakers have played worse at home this year, posting 116.8 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game on the road.

Los Angeles cedes 113.7 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 119.4 on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Lakers have played better at home this year, sinking 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage on the road.

Lakers Injuries