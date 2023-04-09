How to Watch the Lakers vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah Jazz (37-44) play the Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) at Crypto.com Arena on April 9, 2023.
Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Lakers Stats Insights
- This season, the Lakers have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.9% higher than the 47.3% of shots the Jazz's opponents have hit.
- Los Angeles has a 32-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.
- The 117 points per game the Lakers score are just 0.9 fewer points than the Jazz allow (117.9).
- Los Angeles is 31-8 when scoring more than 117.9 points.
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Lakers have played worse at home this year, posting 116.8 points per game, compared to 117.3 per game on the road.
- Los Angeles cedes 113.7 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 119.4 on the road.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Lakers have played better at home this year, sinking 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.3 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Lakers Injuries
