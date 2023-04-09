Lakers vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:25 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) take on the Utah Jazz (37-44) as double-digit, 16.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.
Lakers vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-16.5
|-
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles' games have gone over the point total in 43 out of 81 opportunities (53.1%).
- The Lakers have a 41-40-0 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has won 19, or 63.3%, of the 30 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1600.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 94.1% chance to win.
Lakers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|0
|0%
|117
|234.1
|116.6
|234.5
|232
|Jazz
|0
|0%
|117.1
|234.1
|117.9
|234.5
|231.7
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.
- The Lakers have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 outings.
- Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread in home games (21-19-0) than it does in road games (20-21-0).
- The 117 points per game the Lakers put up are only 0.9 fewer points than the Jazz allow (117.9).
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 117.9 points, it is 29-10 against the spread and 31-8 overall.
Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|41-40
|0-0
|43-38
|Jazz
|47-34
|0-0
|48-33
Lakers vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Lakers
|Jazz
|117
|117.1
|9
|6
|29-10
|34-10
|31-8
|32-12
|116.6
|117.9
|19
|24
|31-18
|24-9
|32-17
|21-12
