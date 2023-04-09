The Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) take on the Utah Jazz (37-44) as double-digit, 16.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.

Lakers vs. Jazz Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -16.5 -

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

  • Los Angeles' games have gone over the point total in 43 out of 81 opportunities (53.1%).
  • The Lakers have a 41-40-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Los Angeles has won 19, or 63.3%, of the 30 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1600.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 94.1% chance to win.

Lakers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 0 0% 117 234.1 116.6 234.5 232
Jazz 0 0% 117.1 234.1 117.9 234.5 231.7

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

  • The Lakers have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.
  • The Lakers have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 outings.
  • Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread in home games (21-19-0) than it does in road games (20-21-0).
  • The 117 points per game the Lakers put up are only 0.9 fewer points than the Jazz allow (117.9).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 117.9 points, it is 29-10 against the spread and 31-8 overall.

Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Lakers and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 41-40 0-0 43-38
Jazz 47-34 0-0 48-33

Lakers vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Lakers Jazz
117
Points Scored (PG)
 117.1
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
29-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 34-10
31-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 32-12
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.9
19
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
31-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 24-9
32-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 21-12

