The Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) take on the Utah Jazz (37-44) as double-digit, 16.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.

Lakers vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lakers -16.5 -

Lakers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles' games have gone over the point total in 43 out of 81 opportunities (53.1%).

The Lakers have a 41-40-0 record against the spread this season.

Los Angeles has won 19, or 63.3%, of the 30 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1600.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lakers have a 94.1% chance to win.

Lakers vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lakers 0 0% 117 234.1 116.6 234.5 232 Jazz 0 0% 117.1 234.1 117.9 234.5 231.7

Additional Lakers Insights & Trends

The Lakers have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in their past 10 games.

The Lakers have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 outings.

Los Angeles owns a better record against the spread in home games (21-19-0) than it does in road games (20-21-0).

The 117 points per game the Lakers put up are only 0.9 fewer points than the Jazz allow (117.9).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 117.9 points, it is 29-10 against the spread and 31-8 overall.

Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Lakers and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lakers 41-40 0-0 43-38 Jazz 47-34 0-0 48-33

Lakers vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights Lakers Jazz 117 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 29-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 34-10 31-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 32-12 116.6 Points Allowed (PG) 117.9 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 31-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-9 32-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-12

