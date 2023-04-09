The Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) take on the Utah Jazz (37-44) as double-digit, 16.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Jazz Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 120 - Jazz 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Jazz

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 16.5)

Jazz (+ 16.5) Pick OU: Over (231.5)



The Lakers (40-38-3 ATS) have covered the spread 49.4% of the time, 7.4% less often than the Jazz (46-35-0) this season.

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 51.9% of the time this season (42 out of 81), less often than Utah's games have (47 out of 81).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Jazz are 19-27, while the Lakers are 19-11 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices

Lakers Performance Insights

Offensively, Los Angeles is scoring 117 points per game (ninth-ranked in league). It is ceding 116.6 points per contest on defense (19th-ranked).

The Lakers are putting up 25.2 dimes per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Lakers are draining 10.7 three-pointers per game (fifth-worst in NBA), and they sport a 34.5% three-point percentage (25th-ranked).

Los Angeles is attempting 57.9 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 65.1% of the shots it has attempted (and 75% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31 treys per contest, which are 34.9% of its shots (and 25% of the team's buckets).

