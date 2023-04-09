The Utah Jazz (37-44), on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, battle the Los Angeles Lakers (42-39). The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Jazz matchup.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Jazz Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-16.5) 231.5 -1650 +950 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-16.5) 231.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-16.5) 231.5 -1429 +850 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico - - -1700 +1025 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

  • The Lakers average 117.0 points per game (ninth in the league) while allowing 116.6 per contest (19th in the NBA). They have a +36 scoring differential overall.
  • The Jazz put up 117.1 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 117.9 per contest (24th in NBA). They have a -66 scoring differential.
  • The teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 2.6 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Opponents of these teams score 234.5 combined points per game, 3.0 more points than this contest's total.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 40-38-3 ATS record so far this year.
  • Utah has compiled a 46-34-1 record against the spread this year.

Lakers and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Lakers +1600 +700 -1587
Jazz - - -

