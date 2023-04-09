The Utah Jazz (37-44), on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, battle the Los Angeles Lakers (42-39). The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Jazz matchup.

Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Lakers average 117.0 points per game (ninth in the league) while allowing 116.6 per contest (19th in the NBA). They have a +36 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz put up 117.1 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 117.9 per contest (24th in NBA). They have a -66 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 2.6 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams score 234.5 combined points per game, 3.0 more points than this contest's total.

Los Angeles has put together a 40-38-3 ATS record so far this year.

Utah has compiled a 46-34-1 record against the spread this year.

Lakers and Jazz NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Lakers +1600 +700 -1587 Jazz - - -

