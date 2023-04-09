Lakers vs. Jazz: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 9
The Utah Jazz (37-44), on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, battle the Los Angeles Lakers (42-39). The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Jazz matchup.
Lakers vs. Jazz Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Lakers vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-16.5)
|231.5
|-1650
|+950
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-16.5)
|231.5
|-1600
|+900
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-16.5)
|231.5
|-1429
|+850
|Tipico
|-
|-
|-1700
|+1025
Lakers vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- The Lakers average 117.0 points per game (ninth in the league) while allowing 116.6 per contest (19th in the NBA). They have a +36 scoring differential overall.
- The Jazz put up 117.1 points per game (sixth in league) while giving up 117.9 per contest (24th in NBA). They have a -66 scoring differential.
- The teams combine to score 234.1 points per game, 2.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams score 234.5 combined points per game, 3.0 more points than this contest's total.
- Los Angeles has put together a 40-38-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Utah has compiled a 46-34-1 record against the spread this year.
Lakers and Jazz NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Lakers
|+1600
|+700
|-1587
|Jazz
|-
|-
|-
