Jason Heyward -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on April 9 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward has three home runs and two walks while hitting .308.
  • Heyward has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in 50.0% of his games this year, and 18.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • In three games this year, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks allow the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, two per game).
  • Nelson (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
