Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:26 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jason Heyward -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on April 9 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has three home runs and two walks while hitting .308.
- Heyward has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in 50.0% of his games this year, and 18.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In three games this year, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks allow the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, two per game).
- Nelson (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
