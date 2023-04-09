Jason Heyward -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on April 9 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has three home runs and two walks while hitting .308.

Heyward has picked up a hit in three games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in 50.0% of his games this year, and 18.8% of his trips to the dish.

In three games this year, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings