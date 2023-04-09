On Sunday, James Outman (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman leads Los Angeles in total hits (eight) this season while batting .348 with five extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
  • In five of nine games this season (55.6%) Outman has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games in 2023, and 9.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In five games this season (55.6%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (33.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (100.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, two per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will look to Nelson (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
