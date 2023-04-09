James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, James Outman (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman leads Los Angeles in total hits (eight) this season while batting .348 with five extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 33rd in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- In five of nine games this season (55.6%) Outman has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
- He has hit a home run in 33.3% of his games in 2023, and 9.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In five games this season (55.6%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (33.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (100.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 5.19 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, two per game).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Nelson (0-0) in his second start this season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
