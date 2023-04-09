On Sunday, Freddie Freeman (on the back of going 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of 1.152, fueled by an OBP of .524 to go with a slugging percentage of .629. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

In 77.8% of his games this season (seven of nine), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (55.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Freeman has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In five of nine games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

