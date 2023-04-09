Ducks vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (48-24-6) will attempt to prolong a nine-game road win streak when they square off against the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-11), who have lost six in a row at home, on Sunday, April 9 at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, SN1, TVAS, and ALT.
Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, SN1, TVAS, and ALT
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-280)
|Ducks (+235)
|-
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have been listed as an underdog 73 times this season, and won 18, or 24.7%, of those games.
- Anaheim has entered 25 games this season as an underdog by +235 or more and is 6-19 in those contests.
- The Ducks have a 29.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Ducks vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|260 (13th)
|Goals
|197 (31st)
|212 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|322 (32nd)
|60 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|35 (30th)
|50 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|71 (30th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Anaheim has hit the over twice.
- In their past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging 5.1 goals, 1.7 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Ducks' 197 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.
- The Ducks have given up 4.1 goals per game, 322 total, which ranks 32nd among league teams.
- Their 32nd-ranked goal differential is -125.
