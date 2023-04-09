The Colorado Avalanche (48-24-6) will attempt to prolong a nine-game road win streak when they square off against the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-11), who have lost six in a row at home, on Sunday, April 9 at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, SN1, TVAS, and ALT.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-280) Ducks (+235) -

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been listed as an underdog 73 times this season, and won 18, or 24.7%, of those games.

Anaheim has entered 25 games this season as an underdog by +235 or more and is 6-19 in those contests.

The Ducks have a 29.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 260 (13th) Goals 197 (31st) 212 (6th) Goals Allowed 322 (32nd) 60 (8th) Power Play Goals 35 (30th) 50 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 71 (30th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Anaheim has hit the over twice.

In their past 10 games, the Ducks and their opponents are averaging 5.1 goals, 1.7 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Ducks' 197 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the NHL.

The Ducks have given up 4.1 goals per game, 322 total, which ranks 32nd among league teams.

Their 32nd-ranked goal differential is -125.

