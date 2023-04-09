When the (5-4) play the (5-4) at Chase Field on Sunday, April 9 at 4:10 PM ET, Michael Grove will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 4).

The Dodgers are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+115). The total for the game is set at 9.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Grove - LAD (0-0, 6.75 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (0-0, 5.40 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored nine times and won five of those games.

The Dodgers have a record of 5-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

Los Angeles has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have come away with five wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have been victorious five times in eight chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -125 - 1st

