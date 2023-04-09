The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Sunday at Chase Field, at 4:10 PM ET. Michael Grove will start for Los Angeles, trying to shut down Christian Walker and company.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSAZ

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in baseball with 18 total home runs.

Los Angeles is second in MLB, slugging .516.

The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.251).

Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.0 runs per game (54 total).

The Dodgers rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .370.

The Dodgers' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in the majors.

The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.

Los Angeles has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.025).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Grove (0-0) starts for the Dodgers, his second of the season.

The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Rockies W 13-4 Home Michael Grove Ryan Feltner 4/4/2023 Rockies W 5-2 Home Julio Urías German Márquez 4/6/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Dustin May Merrill Kelly 4/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Clayton Kershaw Madison Bumgarner 4/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 12-8 Away Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies 4/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Michael Grove Ryne Nelson 4/10/2023 Giants - Away Julio Urías Logan Webb 4/11/2023 Giants - Away Dustin May Alex Wood 4/12/2023 Giants - Away Clayton Kershaw Alex Cobb 4/14/2023 Cubs - Home Noah Syndergaard Justin Steele 4/15/2023 Cubs - Home Michael Grove Jameson Taillon

