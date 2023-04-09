How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:10 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will meet on Sunday at Chase Field, at 4:10 PM ET. Michael Grove will start for Los Angeles, trying to shut down Christian Walker and company.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second-best in baseball with 18 total home runs.
- Los Angeles is second in MLB, slugging .516.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked batting average in the majors (.251).
- Los Angeles is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 6.0 runs per game (54 total).
- The Dodgers rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .370.
- The Dodgers' 9.6 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in the majors.
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has a 3.76 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.025).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Grove (0-0) starts for the Dodgers, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up two hits.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/3/2023
|Rockies
|W 13-4
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Ryan Feltner
|4/4/2023
|Rockies
|W 5-2
|Home
|Julio Urías
|German Márquez
|4/6/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Away
|Dustin May
|Merrill Kelly
|4/7/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Madison Bumgarner
|4/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 12-8
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Zach Davies
|4/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Ryne Nelson
|4/10/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Logan Webb
|4/11/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Dustin May
|Alex Wood
|4/12/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Alex Cobb
|4/14/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Justin Steele
|4/15/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Jameson Taillon
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.