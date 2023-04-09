Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 4:44 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game at Chase Field has the Los Angeles Dodgers (5-4) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (5-4) at 4:10 PM ET (on April 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup.
The Dodgers will look to Michael Grove versus the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- This season, the Dodgers have been favored nine times and won five of those games.
- Los Angeles has entered nine games this season favored by -140 or more and are 5-4 in those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 58.3% chance to win.
- Los Angeles has scored 54 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 3
|Rockies
|W 13-4
|Michael Grove vs Ryan Feltner
|April 4
|Rockies
|W 5-2
|Julio Urías vs German Márquez
|April 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Dustin May vs Merrill Kelly
|April 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Clayton Kershaw vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 12-8
|Noah Syndergaard vs Zach Davies
|April 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Michael Grove vs Ryne Nelson
|April 10
|@ Giants
|-
|Julio Urías vs Logan Webb
|April 11
|@ Giants
|-
|Dustin May vs Alex Wood
|April 12
|@ Giants
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Alex Cobb
|April 14
|Cubs
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Justin Steele
|April 15
|Cubs
|-
|Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
