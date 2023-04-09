Sunday's game at Chase Field has the Los Angeles Dodgers (5-4) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (5-4) at 4:10 PM ET (on April 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Dodgers will look to Michael Grove versus the Diamondbacks and Ryne Nelson.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored nine times and won five of those games.

Los Angeles has entered nine games this season favored by -140 or more and are 5-4 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 58.3% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored 54 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Dodgers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.76).

Dodgers Schedule