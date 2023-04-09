David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:28 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, David Peralta (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta has a walk while batting .167.
- Peralta has gotten a hit in two of seven games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
- Peralta has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has not scored a run this season.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.19).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, two per game).
- Nelson (0-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his second this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
