On Sunday, David Peralta (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Ryne Nelson TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta has a walk while batting .167.

Peralta has gotten a hit in two of seven games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.

Peralta has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has not scored a run this season.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings