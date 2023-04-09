On Sunday, David Peralta (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Ryne Nelson. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta has a walk while batting .167.
  • Peralta has gotten a hit in two of seven games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.
  • Peralta has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.19).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, two per game).
  • Nelson (0-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his second this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.