D'Angelo Russell Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Jazz - April 9
The Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell included, take on the Utah Jazz on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
If you'd like to make predictions on Russell's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Jazz
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|18.5
|17.8
|16.4
|Rebounds
|2.5
|3.1
|2.4
|Assists
|5.5
|6.2
|6.1
|PRA
|27.5
|27.1
|24.9
|PR
|--
|20.9
|18.8
|3PM
|2.5
|2.7
|2.6
D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Jazz
- The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.8 possessions per contest.
- The Jazz are the 24th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 117.9 points per contest.
- The Jazz are the 16th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.4 rebounds per game.
- Conceding 24.9 assists per contest, the Jazz are the eighth-ranked team in the league.
- The Jazz allow 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.
D'Angelo Russell vs. the Jazz
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/16/2023
|31
|21
|1
|7
|3
|1
|0
|12/9/2022
|36
|30
|3
|2
|6
|1
|0
|10/21/2022
|39
|23
|6
|7
|3
|1
|2
