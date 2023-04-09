The Los Angeles Lakers, D'Angelo Russell included, take on the Utah Jazz on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Russell, in his last appearance, had 24 points in a 121-107 win over the Suns.

If you'd like to make predictions on Russell's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 17.8 16.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 2.4 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.1 PRA 27.5 27.1 24.9 PR -- 20.9 18.8 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.6



D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Jazz

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 103.8 possessions per contest.

The Jazz are the 24th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 117.9 points per contest.

The Jazz are the 16th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 43.4 rebounds per game.

Conceding 24.9 assists per contest, the Jazz are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

The Jazz allow 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the NBA.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/16/2023 31 21 1 7 3 1 0 12/9/2022 36 30 3 2 6 1 0 10/21/2022 39 23 6 7 3 1 2

