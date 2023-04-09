Chris Taylor -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on April 9 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .125 with two home runs and two walks.
  • In three of seven games this year, Taylor got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has gone deep in two of seven games played this year, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 3
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks' 5.19 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks give up the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, two per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will look to Nelson (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
