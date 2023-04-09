Chris Taylor -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on April 9 at 4:10 PM ET.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson

TV Channel: BSAZ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .125 with two home runs and two walks.

In three of seven games this year, Taylor got a hit, but only one each time.

He has gone deep in two of seven games played this year, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings