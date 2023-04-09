Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:27 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Chris Taylor -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on April 9 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .125 with two home runs and two walks.
- In three of seven games this year, Taylor got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has gone deep in two of seven games played this year, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year, Taylor has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (66.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 5.19 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks give up the second-most home runs in baseball (18 total, two per game).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Nelson (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
