The Colorado Avalanche (48-24-6) will aim to prolong a nine-game road win streak when they square off against the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-11), who have lost six in a row at home, on Sunday, April 9 at 8:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, SN1, TVAS, and ALT.

In the past 10 outings for the Ducks, their offense has totaled 18 goals while their defense has allowed 42 (they have a 0-9-1 record in those games). In 27 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with four goals (14.8% success rate).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to take home the victory in Sunday's hockey action.

Ducks vs. Avalanche Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this game expects a final score of Avalanche 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-300)

Avalanche (-300) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.9)

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks (23-45-11 overall) have posted a record of 10-11-21 in matchups that have needed OT this season.

Anaheim has earned 30 points (11-6-8) in its 25 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Ducks scored only one goal in 19 games and they've earned two points (0-17-2) in those contests.

When Anaheim has scored a pair of goals this season, they've earned 10 points (3-12-4 record).

The Ducks have scored more than two goals 36 times, earning 45 points from those matchups (20-11-5).

Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in 18 games this season and has recorded 15 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Anaheim is 6-4-1 (13 points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 66 times this season, and earned 40 points in those games.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.49 31st 9th 2.72 Goals Allowed 4.08 32nd 8th 33.2 Shots 28.4 28th 16th 31.2 Shots Allowed 39.1 32nd 5th 24.7% Power Play % 16.0% 30th 18th 78.8% Penalty Kill % 72.7% 30th

Ducks vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, SN1, TVAS, and ALT

TNT, SportsNet, SN1, TVAS, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

