Austin Reaves and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be matching up versus the Utah Jazz on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 7, Reaves posted 22 points and five assists in a 121-107 win against the Suns.

In this article, we look at Reaves' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 13.0 20.6 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.5 Assists 4.5 3.3 6.1 PRA 24.5 19.3 30.2 PR -- 16 24.1 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.6



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Jazz

Reaves has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 6.7% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 3.4 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Reaves' opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking eighth, averaging 103.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Jazz are ranked 24th in the NBA, giving up 117.9 points per game.

On the boards, the Jazz are ranked 16th in the NBA, giving up 43.4 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Jazz have given up 24.9 per game, eighth in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz are ranked 16th in the NBA, giving up 12.4 makes per game.

Austin Reaves vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 42 28 3 6 4 0 0 11/7/2022 30 11 4 1 0 0 0 11/4/2022 22 5 2 3 1 2 1

