Austin Reaves Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Jazz - April 9
Austin Reaves and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be matching up versus the Utah Jazz on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
In this article, we look at Reaves' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Jazz
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|16.5
|13.0
|20.6
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.0
|3.5
|Assists
|4.5
|3.3
|6.1
|PRA
|24.5
|19.3
|30.2
|PR
|--
|16
|24.1
|3PM
|1.5
|1.3
|1.6
Looking to bet on one or more of Austin Reaves' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Jazz
- Reaves has taken 7.7 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 6.7% and 7.4%, respectively, of his team's total.
- He's attempted 3.4 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Reaves' opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking eighth, averaging 103.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the Jazz are ranked 24th in the NBA, giving up 117.9 points per game.
- On the boards, the Jazz are ranked 16th in the NBA, giving up 43.4 rebounds per game.
- In terms of assists, the Jazz have given up 24.9 per game, eighth in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Jazz are ranked 16th in the NBA, giving up 12.4 makes per game.
Austin Reaves vs. the Jazz
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/4/2023
|42
|28
|3
|6
|4
|0
|0
|11/7/2022
|30
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11/4/2022
|22
|5
|2
|3
|1
|2
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Reaves or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.