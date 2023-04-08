Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Will Smith -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith leads Los Angeles in total hits (nine) this season while batting .391 with six extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is fifth in slugging.
- Smith will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with three homers during his last outings.
- Smith has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit twice.
- He has homered in 50.0% of his games in 2023 (three of six), and 10.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 66.7% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 50.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (83.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks' 5.25 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Davies (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.