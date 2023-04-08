Will Smith -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field

Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith leads Los Angeles in total hits (nine) this season while batting .391 with six extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is fifth in slugging.

Smith will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with three homers during his last outings.

Smith has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit twice.

He has homered in 50.0% of his games in 2023 (three of six), and 10.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 66.7% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 50.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once five times this season (83.3%), including one multi-run game.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings