Will Smith -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith leads Los Angeles in total hits (nine) this season while batting .391 with six extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 21st and he is fifth in slugging.
  • Smith will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 with three homers during his last outings.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in all six games this year, with more than one hit twice.
  • He has homered in 50.0% of his games in 2023 (three of six), and 10.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 66.7% of his games this year, Smith has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 50.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (83.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 13th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 5.25 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Davies (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.