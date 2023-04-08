Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zach Davies) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .250 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 111th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 87th in slugging.
- Betts has picked up a hit in six games this year (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Betts has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (62.5%), including one multi-run game.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 5.25 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
- Davies (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
