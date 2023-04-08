After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zach Davies) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .250 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 111th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 87th in slugging.

Betts has picked up a hit in six games this year (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Betts has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored at least once five times this season (62.5%), including one multi-run game.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings