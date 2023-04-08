After going 1-for-4 with a double in his last game, Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will start Zach Davies) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is batting .250 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 111th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 87th in slugging.
  • Betts has picked up a hit in six games this year (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • Betts has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (62.5%), including one multi-run game.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 5.25 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
  • Davies (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
