The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas has a double and 11 walks while batting .300.

Vargas has gotten a hit in three of six games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.

In six games played this season, he has not homered.

Vargas has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored at least once three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings