The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas has a double and 11 walks while batting .300.
  • Vargas has gotten a hit in three of six games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In six games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Vargas has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.25).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
  • Davies (0-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
