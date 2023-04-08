Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Miguel Vargas, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas has a double and 11 walks while batting .300.
- Vargas has gotten a hit in three of six games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In six games played this season, he has not homered.
- Vargas has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.25).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
- Davies (0-0) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
