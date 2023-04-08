Saturday, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zach Davies, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 8, when he went 0-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)

  • Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
  • In 57.9% of his games last season (81 of 140), Rojas got a base hit, and in 26 of those games (18.6%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • In six of 140 games last year, he hit a home run (4.3%). He went deep in 1.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Rojas picked up an RBI in 30 of 140 games last season (21.4%), with two or more RBIz in five of those games (3.6%).
  • In 20.7% of his 140 games last season, he scored (29 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.6%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
70 GP 68
.222 AVG .250
.283 OBP .285
.305 SLG .342
12 XBH 15
3 HR 3
20 RBI 16
30/19 K/BB 31/8
4 SB 5
Home Away
71 GP 69
38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (62.3%)
13 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%)
16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (18.8%)
3 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.3%)
15 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in the big leagues.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Davies (0-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his second this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
