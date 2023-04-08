Saturday, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zach Davies, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 8, when he went 0-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)

Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

In 57.9% of his games last season (81 of 140), Rojas got a base hit, and in 26 of those games (18.6%) he recorded two or more hits.

In six of 140 games last year, he hit a home run (4.3%). He went deep in 1.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Rojas picked up an RBI in 30 of 140 games last season (21.4%), with two or more RBIz in five of those games (3.6%).

In 20.7% of his 140 games last season, he scored (29 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.6%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 68 .222 AVG .250 .283 OBP .285 .305 SLG .342 12 XBH 15 3 HR 3 20 RBI 16 30/19 K/BB 31/8 4 SB 5 Home Away 71 GP 69 38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (62.3%) 13 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%) 16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (18.8%) 3 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.3%) 15 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

