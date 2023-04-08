Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zach Davies, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since April 8, when he went 0-for-3 against the Diamondbacks.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)
- Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- In 57.9% of his games last season (81 of 140), Rojas got a base hit, and in 26 of those games (18.6%) he recorded two or more hits.
- In six of 140 games last year, he hit a home run (4.3%). He went deep in 1.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Rojas picked up an RBI in 30 of 140 games last season (21.4%), with two or more RBIz in five of those games (3.6%).
- In 20.7% of his 140 games last season, he scored (29 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.6%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|68
|.222
|AVG
|.250
|.283
|OBP
|.285
|.305
|SLG
|.342
|12
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|16
|30/19
|K/BB
|31/8
|4
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|69
|38 (53.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (62.3%)
|13 (18.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.8%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (18.8%)
|3 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.3%)
|15 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in the big leagues.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.26 team ERA ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Davies (0-0) starts for the Diamondbacks, his second this season.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
