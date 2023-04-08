The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has a home run and five walks while batting .115.
  • Muncy has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Muncy has an RBI in one game this season.
  • In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.25).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
  • Davies (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his second this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
