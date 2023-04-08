The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has a home run and five walks while batting .115.

Muncy has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has homered in one game this season.

Muncy has an RBI in one game this season.

In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings