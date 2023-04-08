Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has a home run and five walks while batting .115.
- Muncy has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Muncy has an RBI in one game this season.
- In four of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.25).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
- Davies (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his second this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty tossed five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
