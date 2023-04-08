The Colorado Avalanche (47-24-6) will attempt to extend an eight-game road win streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Kings (45-24-10) on Saturday, April 8 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and ALT.

Kings vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-120) Kings (+100) -

Kings Betting Insights

This season the Kings have been an underdog 38 times, and won 17, or 44.7%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 16-20 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Kings.

Kings vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 256 (14th) Goals 263 (10th) 209 (4th) Goals Allowed 247 (17th) 60 (7th) Power Play Goals 65 (4th) 49 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Kings Advanced Stats

In Los Angeles' past 10 games, it has gone over the total twice.

Over the last 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are averaging 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9 goals.

The Kings have the NHL's 10th-best scoring offense (263 total goals, 3.3 per game).

The Kings have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 247 total, which ranks 17th among league teams.

Their 15th-ranked goal differential is +16.

