Kings vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (47-24-6) will attempt to extend an eight-game road win streak when they square off against the Los Angeles Kings (45-24-10) on Saturday, April 8 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and ALT.
Kings vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and ALT
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-120)
|Kings (+100)
|-
Kings Betting Insights
- This season the Kings have been an underdog 38 times, and won 17, or 44.7%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 16-20 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Kings.
Kings vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|256 (14th)
|Goals
|263 (10th)
|209 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|247 (17th)
|60 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|65 (4th)
|49 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- In Los Angeles' past 10 games, it has gone over the total twice.
- Over the last 10 games, the Kings and their opponents are averaging 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9 goals.
- The Kings have the NHL's 10th-best scoring offense (263 total goals, 3.3 per game).
- The Kings have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 247 total, which ranks 17th among league teams.
- Their 15th-ranked goal differential is +16.
