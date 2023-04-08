After going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zach Davies) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on James Outman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has seven hits this season and a team-best OBP of .519.

He ranks 31st in batting average, seventh in on base percentage, and sixth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In four of eight games this year (50.0%) Outman has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (37.5%).

In eight games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In four games this season (50.0%), Outman has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three of eight games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings