Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.533) thanks to three extra-base hits.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 21st in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
- Freeman has gotten a hit in six of eight games this year (75.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (50.0%).
- He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Freeman has an RBI in one game this season.
- In four games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.25).
- The Diamondbacks give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
- Davies (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
