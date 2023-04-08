The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.533) thanks to three extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 21st in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Freeman has gotten a hit in six of eight games this year (75.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (50.0%).

He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Freeman has an RBI in one game this season.

In four games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings