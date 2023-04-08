The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.533) thanks to three extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 21st in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
  • Freeman has gotten a hit in six of eight games this year (75.0%), with at least two hits on four occasions (50.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Freeman has an RBI in one game this season.
  • In four games this season (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.25).
  • The Diamondbacks give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
  • Davies (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.