Two struggling teams meet when the Arizona Coyotes (27-39-13) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-10) at Mullett Arena on Saturday at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSW. Both teams have lost nine in a row.

Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSW

ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSW Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Ducks Betting Insights

The Ducks have been made an underdog 72 times this season, and won 18, or 25.0%, of those games.

Anaheim is 13-50 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Ducks vs. Coyotes Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 215 (27th) Goals 193 (31st) 282 (26th) Goals Allowed 317 (32nd) 44 (23rd) Power Play Goals 34 (30th) 76 (32nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

Three of Anaheim's last 10 games have gone over the total.

During their last 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.7 goals, 1.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Ducks' 193 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the league.

The Ducks have conceded 317 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank 32nd.

They have a -124 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.

