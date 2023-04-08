Ducks vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:46 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Two struggling teams meet when the Arizona Coyotes (27-39-13) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-10) at Mullett Arena on Saturday at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSW. Both teams have lost nine in a row.
Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSW
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Coyotes (-145)
|Ducks (+125)
|-
Ducks Betting Insights
- The Ducks have been made an underdog 72 times this season, and won 18, or 25.0%, of those games.
- Anaheim is 13-50 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +125 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of victory for the Ducks.
Ducks vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|215 (27th)
|Goals
|193 (31st)
|282 (26th)
|Goals Allowed
|317 (32nd)
|44 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (30th)
|76 (32nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- Three of Anaheim's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- During their last 10 games, Ducks' game goal totals average 6.7 goals, 1.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Ducks' 193 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- The Ducks have conceded 317 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank 32nd.
- They have a -124 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.
