(5-2) will match up with the (3-4) at Chase Field on Saturday, April 8 at 8:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 6 Ks, Noah Syndergaard will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Dodgers (-155). A 9.5-run total is set in the matchup.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSAZX

BSAZX Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Syndergaard - LAD (0-0, 1.50 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (0-0, 1.80 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won five of the eight games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Diamondbacks have won in four of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

The Diamondbacks have a win-loss record of 4-3 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U David Peralta 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+155) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Will Smith 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+115) Max Muncy 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+130)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +800 3rd 1st Win NL West -125 - 1st

