The Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks will play on Saturday at Chase Field, at 8:10 PM ET. Noah Syndergaard will start for Los Angeles, aiming to shut down Christian Walker and company.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSAZX

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 2.0 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 14 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks second in baseball, slugging .514.

The Dodgers are 13th in the majors with a .252 batting average.

Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in MLB action, scoring 6.1 runs per game (43 total runs).

The Dodgers are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .369.

The Dodgers' 9.6 strikeouts per game rank 19th in MLB.

Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 2.14 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers have the lowest WHIP in baseball (.825).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Syndergaard (0-0) starts for the Dodgers, his second this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/2/2023 Diamondbacks L 2-1 Home Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies 4/3/2023 Rockies W 13-4 Home Michael Grove Ryan Feltner 4/4/2023 Rockies W 5-2 Home Julio Urías German Márquez 4/6/2023 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away Dustin May Merrill Kelly 4/7/2023 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Away Clayton Kershaw Madison Bumgarner 4/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Noah Syndergaard Zach Davies 4/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Michael Grove Ryne Nelson 4/10/2023 Giants - Away Julio Urías Logan Webb 4/11/2023 Giants - Away Dustin May Alex Wood 4/12/2023 Giants - Away Clayton Kershaw Alex Cobb 4/14/2023 Cubs - Home Noah Syndergaard Justin Steele

