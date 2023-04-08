Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:41 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-4) facing off at Chase Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 3-2 victory for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on April 8.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will give the nod to Noah Syndergaard and the Diamondbacks will turn to Zach Davies.
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZX
Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have won five of the eight games they've played as favorites this season.
- Los Angeles has a record of 5-3 when favored by -155 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.
- Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 43 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.14).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 2
|Diamondbacks
|L 2-1
|Noah Syndergaard vs Zach Davies
|April 3
|Rockies
|W 13-4
|Michael Grove vs Ryan Feltner
|April 4
|Rockies
|W 5-2
|Julio Urías vs German Márquez
|April 6
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 5-2
|Dustin May vs Merrill Kelly
|April 7
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 6-3
|Clayton Kershaw vs Madison Bumgarner
|April 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Zach Davies
|April 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Michael Grove vs Ryne Nelson
|April 10
|@ Giants
|-
|Julio Urías vs Logan Webb
|April 11
|@ Giants
|-
|Dustin May vs Alex Wood
|April 12
|@ Giants
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Alex Cobb
|April 14
|Cubs
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Justin Steele
