Saturday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (3-4) facing off at Chase Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 3-2 victory for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on April 8.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will give the nod to Noah Syndergaard and the Diamondbacks will turn to Zach Davies.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZX

BSAZX

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have won five of the eight games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 5-3 when favored by -155 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 43 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.14).

