On Saturday, David Peralta (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: BSAZX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta has a walk while batting .176.
  • Peralta has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
  • Peralta has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.25).
  • The Diamondbacks allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
  • Davies (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start this season.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
