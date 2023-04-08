David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, David Peralta (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: BSAZX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta has a walk while batting .176.
- Peralta has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
- Peralta has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.25).
- The Diamondbacks allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (14 total, two per game).
- Davies (0-0) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks to make his second start this season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
