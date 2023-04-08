On Saturday, David Peralta (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Davies. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSAZX

BSAZX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta has a walk while batting .176.

Peralta has gotten a hit in two of six games this year, and had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.

Peralta has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has not scored a run this year.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

