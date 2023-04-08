Ducks vs. Coyotes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 8
A pair of skidding teams meet when the Arizona Coyotes (27-39-13) host the Anaheim Ducks (23-45-10) at Mullett Arena on Saturday at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSW. Both teams have lost nine straight.
Over the last 10 contests, the Ducks are 1-9-0 while totaling 21 goals against 41 goals given up. On 25 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored three goals (12.0%).
Ahead of this matchup, here is who we project to bring home the win in Saturday's hockey action.
Ducks vs. Coyotes Predictions for Saturday
Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Coyotes 4, Ducks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-145)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.5
- Computer Predicted Spread: Coyotes (-2)
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks have a record of 23-45-10 this season and are 10-10-20 in overtime contests.
- Anaheim has earned 29 points (11-6-7) in its 24 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Ducks registered only one goal in 19 games and they've earned two points (0-17-2) in those contests.
- Anaheim has earned 10 points (3-12-4 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Ducks have scored three or more goals in 35 games, earning 44 points from those contests.
- This season, Anaheim has scored a single power-play goal in 17 games has a record of 6-9-2 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 6-4-1 (13 points).
- The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 65 times this season, and earned 39 points in those games.
|Coyotes Rank
|Coyotes AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|28th
|2.72
|Goals Scored
|2.47
|31st
|24th
|3.57
|Goals Allowed
|4.06
|32nd
|32nd
|25.7
|Shots
|28.4
|28th
|30th
|35.2
|Shots Allowed
|39.1
|32nd
|21st
|19.4%
|Power Play %
|15.8%
|30th
|26th
|75.2%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.7%
|30th
Ducks vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
