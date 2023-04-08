The field for the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia features Cameron Smith. The par-72 course spans 7,545 yards and the purse is $15,000,000.00 for the tournament, running from April 6 - 9.

Looking to wager on Smith at the Masters Tournament this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cameron Smith Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Smith has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four rounds and the top 10 on seven occasions.

Smith has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in seven of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Smith has finished first once and has two top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

In his past five tournaments, Smith finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back twice. He carded a score better than average three times.

This week Smith is trying for his fifth top-20 finish in a row.

Smith will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 15 -6 278 1 8 2 3 $4.9M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Masters Tournament Insights and Stats

In Smith's past six appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top five three times and the top 10 four times. His average finish has been 21st.

Smith has made the cut in each of his last six trips to this event.

Smith finished third on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Augusta National Golf Club measures 7,545 yards for this tournament, 251 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,294).

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of +1.

Courses that Smith has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,291 yards, 254 yards shorter than the 7,545-yard Augusta National Golf Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -1. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of +1.

Smith's Last Time Out

Smith finished in the seventh percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the TOUR Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the TOUR Championship, which placed him in the 61st percentile of the field.

Smith shot better than only 7% of the golfers at the TOUR Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.31.

Smith did not card a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.2).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOUR Championship, Smith carded more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (1.8).

Smith recorded more birdies or better (12) than the tournament average of 9.6 on the 48 par-4s at the TOUR Championship.

At that last tournament, Smith's par-4 performance (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 6.6).

Smith finished the TOUR Championship carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the TOUR Championship, Smith underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Masters Tournament Time and Date Info

Date: April 6 - 9, 2023

April 6 - 9, 2023 Course: Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta National Golf Club Location: Augusta, Georgia

Augusta, Georgia Par: 72 / 7,545 yards

72 / 7,545 yards Smith Odds to Win: +2000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.