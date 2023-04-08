Kings vs. Avalanche Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 8
The Colorado Avalanche (47-24-6) carry an eight-game road win streak into a matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (45-24-10) on Saturday, April 8 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and ALT.
The Kings have gone 5-4-1 over their last 10 games, scoring 32 goals while giving up 24 in that period. On 27 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored nine goals (33.3%).
Here is our pick for who will capture the victory in Saturday's matchup.
Kings vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday
Our projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Kings 4, Avalanche 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (+100)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.7)
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings have a 10-10-20 record in overtime contests this season and a 45-24-10 overall record.
- Los Angeles has earned 37 points (15-5-7) in its 27 games decided by one goal.
- In 10 games this season when the Kings finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of five points (1-6-3).
- Los Angeles has 11 points (4-8-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Kings have earned 84 points in their 50 games with three or more goals scored.
- Los Angeles has scored a single power-play goal in 28 games this season and has registered 32 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 34-17-5 (73 points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents 17 times this season, and earned 18 points in those games.
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|13th
|3.32
|Goals Scored
|3.33
|11th
|6th
|2.71
|Goals Allowed
|3.13
|16th
|6th
|33.4
|Shots
|32.3
|10th
|15th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|28.1
|5th
|4th
|24.9%
|Power Play %
|25.2%
|3rd
|16th
|79.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.3%
|25th
Kings vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
