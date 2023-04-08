The Colorado Avalanche (47-24-6) carry an eight-game road win streak into a matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (45-24-10) on Saturday, April 8 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and ALT.

The Kings have gone 5-4-1 over their last 10 games, scoring 32 goals while giving up 24 in that period. On 27 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored nine goals (33.3%).

Here is our pick for who will capture the victory in Saturday's matchup.

Kings vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday

Our projections model for this matchup expects a final score of Kings 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (+100)

Kings (+100) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.7)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have a 10-10-20 record in overtime contests this season and a 45-24-10 overall record.

Los Angeles has earned 37 points (15-5-7) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

In 10 games this season when the Kings finished a game with just one goal, they earned a total of five points (1-6-3).

Los Angeles has 11 points (4-8-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Kings have earned 84 points in their 50 games with three or more goals scored.

Los Angeles has scored a single power-play goal in 28 games this season and has registered 32 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Los Angeles is 34-17-5 (73 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents 17 times this season, and earned 18 points in those games.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 13th 3.32 Goals Scored 3.33 11th 6th 2.71 Goals Allowed 3.13 16th 6th 33.4 Shots 32.3 10th 15th 31.1 Shots Allowed 28.1 5th 4th 24.9% Power Play % 25.2% 3rd 16th 79.1% Penalty Kill % 75.3% 25th

Kings vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and ALT

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

