On Friday, Will Smith (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith has nine hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .391 with six extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Smith is batting .316 with three homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in all six games this season, with more than one hit twice.
  • He has homered in 50.0% of his games in 2023 (three of six), and 10.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this season (66.7%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (50.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this year (83.3%), including one multi-run game.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.29).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a rate of 2.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Bumgarner (0-1) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
