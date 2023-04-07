On Friday, Will Smith (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has nine hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .391 with six extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Smith is batting .316 with three homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Smith has gotten a hit in all six games this season, with more than one hit twice.

He has homered in 50.0% of his games in 2023 (three of six), and 10.7% of his trips to the dish.

In four games this season (66.7%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (50.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (83.3%), including one multi-run game.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

