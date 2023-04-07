Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Will Smith (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has nine hits, which leads Los Angeles hitters this season, while batting .391 with six extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 16th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Smith is batting .316 with three homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Smith has gotten a hit in all six games this season, with more than one hit twice.
- He has homered in 50.0% of his games in 2023 (three of six), and 10.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In four games this season (66.7%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (50.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (83.3%), including one multi-run game.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|5 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.29).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 13 total home runs at a rate of 2.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Bumgarner (0-1) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
