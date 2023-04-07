Trayce Thompson Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Trayce Thompson -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Madison Bumgarner on the mound, on April 7 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate (2022)
- Thompson hit .256 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
- In 43 of 84 games last year (51.2%) Thompson got at least one hit, and in 14 of those contests (16.7%) he picked up more than one.
- He homered in 15.5% of his games last year (13 of 84), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Thompson picked up an RBI in 24 of 84 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 12 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored a run in 31 of 84 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|40
|.308
|AVG
|.209
|.416
|OBP
|.292
|.606
|SLG
|.417
|18
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|7
|23
|RBI
|18
|39/18
|K/BB
|54/14
|1
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|42
|24 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (45.2%)
|8 (19.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (14.3%)
|17 (40.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (33.3%)
|6 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (16.7%)
|13 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (26.2%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to allow 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Bumgarner (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the lefty threw four innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
