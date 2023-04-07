Trayce Thompson -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Madison Bumgarner on the mound, on April 7 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate (2022)

Thompson hit .256 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

In 43 of 84 games last year (51.2%) Thompson got at least one hit, and in 14 of those contests (16.7%) he picked up more than one.

He homered in 15.5% of his games last year (13 of 84), and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Thompson picked up an RBI in 24 of 84 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 12 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored a run in 31 of 84 games last year, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 40 GP 40 .308 AVG .209 .416 OBP .292 .606 SLG .417 18 XBH 10 6 HR 7 23 RBI 18 39/18 K/BB 54/14 1 SB 3 Home Away 42 GP 42 24 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (45.2%) 8 (19.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (14.3%) 17 (40.5%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (33.3%) 6 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (16.7%) 13 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (26.2%)

