On Friday, Mookie Betts (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • In five of seven games this year, Betts has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one of seven games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Betts has an RBI in one game this year.
  • In four of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.29).
  • The Diamondbacks surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 2.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Bumgarner (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
