On Friday, Mookie Betts (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.

In five of seven games this year, Betts has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has homered in one of seven games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Betts has an RBI in one game this year.

In four of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings