Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Mookie Betts (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Madison Bumgarner. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- In five of seven games this year, Betts has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has homered in one of seven games, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Betts has an RBI in one game this year.
- In four of seven games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.29).
- The Diamondbacks surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 2.2 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Bumgarner (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
