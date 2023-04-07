Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Vargas -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Madison Bumgarner on the hill, on April 7 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate (2022)
- Vargas hit .170 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- A year ago, Vargas got at least one hit in six of 18 games (33.3%), including two or more hits twice.
- He hit a long ball once out of 18 games a year ago, going deep in 2% of his plate appearances.
- Vargas drove in a run in four games last year out of 18 (22.2%), including multiple RBIs in 16.7% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
- He scored a run four times last season in 18 games (22.2%), but did not have a multi-run game.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|4
|.139
|AVG
|.273
|.184
|OBP
|.250
|.222
|SLG
|.364
|1
|XBH
|1
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|12/2
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|4
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Bumgarner (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his second this season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
