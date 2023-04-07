Miguel Vargas -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Madison Bumgarner on the hill, on April 7 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate (2022)

Vargas hit .170 with a double, a home run and two walks.

A year ago, Vargas got at least one hit in six of 18 games (33.3%), including two or more hits twice.

He hit a long ball once out of 18 games a year ago, going deep in 2% of his plate appearances.

Vargas drove in a run in four games last year out of 18 (22.2%), including multiple RBIs in 16.7% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..

He scored a run four times last season in 18 games (22.2%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 4 .139 AVG .273 .184 OBP .250 .222 SLG .364 1 XBH 1 1 HR 0 3 RBI 5 12/2 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 1 Home Away 14 GP 4 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)