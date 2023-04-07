Miguel Vargas -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Madison Bumgarner on the hill, on April 7 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate (2022)

  • Vargas hit .170 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • A year ago, Vargas got at least one hit in six of 18 games (33.3%), including two or more hits twice.
  • He hit a long ball once out of 18 games a year ago, going deep in 2% of his plate appearances.
  • Vargas drove in a run in four games last year out of 18 (22.2%), including multiple RBIs in 16.7% of those games (three times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
  • He scored a run four times last season in 18 games (22.2%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 4
.139 AVG .273
.184 OBP .250
.222 SLG .364
1 XBH 1
1 HR 0
3 RBI 5
12/2 K/BB 1/0
0 SB 1
Home Away
14 GP 4
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff last season ranked 24th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • Bumgarner (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks, his second this season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
