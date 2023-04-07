Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Madison Bumgarner, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on April 7 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-3.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)
- Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.
- In 81 of 140 games last season (57.9%) Rojas got at least one hit, and in 26 of those contests (18.6%) he picked up more than one.
- He took the pitcher deep in 4.3% of his games last season (140 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Rojas picked up an RBI in 30 of 140 games last season, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored in 29 of 140 games last year (20.7%), including five multi-run games (3.6%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|68
|.222
|AVG
|.250
|.283
|OBP
|.285
|.305
|SLG
|.342
|12
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|16
|30/19
|K/BB
|31/8
|4
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|69
|38 (53.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|43 (62.3%)
|13 (18.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.8%)
|16 (22.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (18.8%)
|3 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (4.3%)
|15 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|15 (21.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in the league last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Diamondbacks will look to Bumgarner (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed four innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
