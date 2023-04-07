Friday, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Arizona Diamondbacks and Madison Bumgarner, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 7 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-3.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Chase Field

Madison Bumgarner Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate (2022)

Rojas hit .236 with 19 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 27 walks.

In 81 of 140 games last season (57.9%) Rojas got at least one hit, and in 26 of those contests (18.6%) he picked up more than one.

He took the pitcher deep in 4.3% of his games last season (140 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.2% of his trips to the dish.

Rojas picked up an RBI in 30 of 140 games last season, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored in 29 of 140 games last year (20.7%), including five multi-run games (3.6%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 70 GP 68 .222 AVG .250 .283 OBP .285 .305 SLG .342 12 XBH 15 3 HR 3 20 RBI 16 30/19 K/BB 31/8 4 SB 5 Home Away 71 GP 69 38 (53.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 43 (62.3%) 13 (18.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%) 16 (22.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (18.8%) 3 (4.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (4.3%) 15 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

