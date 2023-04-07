After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Madison Bumgarner) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner

Madison Bumgarner Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .130 with a home run and three walks.

Muncy has gotten at least one hit twice this season in six games, including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Muncy has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

