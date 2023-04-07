After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Madison Bumgarner) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy is hitting .130 with a home run and three walks.
  • Muncy has gotten at least one hit twice this season in six games, including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Muncy has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.29).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 2.2 per game).
  • Bumgarner (0-1) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
