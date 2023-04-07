Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Madison Bumgarner) at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Madison Bumgarner
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .130 with a home run and three walks.
- Muncy has gotten at least one hit twice this season in six games, including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Muncy has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|1
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.29).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (13 total, 2.2 per game).
- Bumgarner (0-1) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
