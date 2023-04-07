LeBron James and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

James, in his last game, had 33 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in a 125-118 loss to the Clippers.

Now let's break down James' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 29.0 24.8 Rebounds 7.5 8.4 7.9 Assists 6.5 6.8 5.7 PRA 41.5 44.2 38.4 PR -- 37.4 32.7 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.7



LeBron James Insights vs. the Suns

James is responsible for taking 16.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 22.1 per game.

James is averaging 6.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

James' opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.3 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

The Suns are the fifth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 111.4 points per contest.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 42.6 rebounds per game.

Allowing 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the league.

LeBron James vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2022 30 31 7 6 5 1 0 12/21/2021 34 34 7 2 2 0 2 10/22/2021 37 25 2 5 5 0 2

