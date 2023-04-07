Friday's 10:30 PM ET game between the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) and the Phoenix Suns (45-35) at Crypto.com Arena features the Lakers' Anthony Davis and the Suns' Deandre Ayton as players to watch.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Suns

Game Day: Friday, April 7

Friday, April 7 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers dropped their previous game to the Clippers, 125-118, on Wednesday. LeBron James was their top scorer with 33 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LeBron James 33 8 7 1 1 4 Austin Reaves 20 4 2 0 0 3 Anthony Davis 17 11 3 1 2 0

Lakers Players to Watch

Davis puts up 26.3 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, shooting 56.7% from the field.

James is averaging 29 points, 6.8 assists and 8.4 rebounds per game.

Jarred Vanderbilt leads the Lakers at 7.5 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2.4 assists and 8 points.

Malik Beasley puts up 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anthony Davis 27.4 11.4 2.9 1.1 1.6 0.1 Austin Reaves 20 4 5.8 0.3 0.1 1.5 LeBron James 15 4.9 3.7 0.5 0.5 1 Dennis Schroder 11.8 2.6 4.1 0.7 0.3 1 D'Angelo Russell 10.5 1.5 4.8 0.5 0.4 1.4

