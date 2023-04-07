The Phoenix Suns (45-35) hope to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39) on April 7, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The contest airs on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Lakers and Suns.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 48.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% higher than the 46.5% of shots the Suns' opponents have knocked down.

Los Angeles is 31-18 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.

The Lakers average 5.6 more points per game (117) than the Suns allow (111.4).

Los Angeles is 37-18 when scoring more than 111.4 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are putting up 116.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.7 fewer points than they're averaging away from home (117.3).

Los Angeles is ceding 113.9 points per game this season at home, which is 5.5 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (119.4).

At home, the Lakers are making 0.6 more treys per game (10.9) than in away games (10.3). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to in away games (33.8%).

Lakers Injuries