See the injury report for the Los Angeles Lakers (41-39), which currently has three players listed (including Anthony Davis), as the Lakers ready for their matchup with the Phoenix Suns (45-35) at Crypto.com Arena on Friday, April 7 at 10:30 PM ET.

In their last outing on Wednesday, the Lakers suffered a 125-118 loss to the Clippers. LeBron James recorded 33 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG D'Angelo Russell PG Questionable Foot 17.7 3.1 6.2 Anthony Davis PF Questionable Foot 26.3 12.4 2.6 LeBron James SF Questionable Foot 29 8.4 6.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Kevin Durant: Questionable (Ankle)

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and BSAZ

Lakers Season Insights

The 117 points per game the Lakers average are 5.6 more points than the Suns allow (111.4).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 111.4 points, it is 37-18.

The Lakers have been putting up 119.8 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 117 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Los Angeles connects on 10.6 three-pointers per game (28th in the league) at a 34.3% rate (25th in the NBA), compared to the 12.6 per contest its opponents make while shooting 34.6% from deep.

The Lakers average 111.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in the league), and allow 111.7 points per 100 possessions (15th in the NBA).

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -13 225

